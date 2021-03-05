Pacific Mall Dwarka launches India’s first rooftop, drive in cinema in India

Pacific Mall, Dwarka in association with Sunset Cinema has started a drive-in cinema facility at Pacific 360°, the rooftop. Families and friends can simply drive in their vehicle and enjoy the marvelous cinematic experience using FM waves safely in their cars for the first time in India. With the launch of this unique idea, Pacific Mall has also become the second in Asia to give theatrical feels that take audience back in time. It is a unique concept where people can watch movies safely with social distancing.

“The experience cherished our old memories when we used to watch movies with our families. under the sky, but here the grand size of screen is an add on”, said Mona from Punjabi Bagh.

The mall authorities have kept mandatory temperature checks and Aarogya Setu app installation compulsory for every visitor. Snacks and other eatables are being served via QSR chain outlets like Dominos, Burger King, and KFC. The location is simply iconic as viewers get to witness an open theatrical experience along with the serene view of Dwarka’s skyline, under the starry sky.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “Pacific D21 has been popularly known as an ultimate entertainment destination in the capital city of Delhi. We always try to live up to our patrons’ expectations. Due to the pandemic, people have become increasingly cautious to make a visit to the theatres, but the desire of watching movies on big screen is something which cannot be let go off so easily, we hope to bring back the same experience every weekend with our rooftop drive in cinema.”