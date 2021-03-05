Nykaa launches cult skincare brand Mario Badescu in India

Holiday season might be over but Nykaa has plans to reward skincare lovers all through the year. Country’s leading beauty and fashion destination announces the launch of the cult skincare brand Mario Badescu in India, only at Nykaa in select stores and online. For the first time ever, skincare buffs in India will be able to experience the magic of the iconic brand, a go-to for Hollywood’s insiders.

For over 50 years, Mario Badescu has been a source for reliable, quality skin care. Badescu himself was a cosmetic chemist and aesthetician who not only understood the uniqueness of skin but recognized an untapped synergy between beauty and skin care. Starting as a trusted name in New York City for its products and signature European facials, Mario Badescu Skin Care since gained recognition worldwide for its timeless approach to simple, effective skin care.

Making healthy, radiant skin both achievable and accessible is the priority, with products formulated to address every skin type and concern. With more than one iconic product in its skincare offering, Mario Badescu will be the solution to all your skin woes. Shop for the must haves, Drying Lotion, Buffering Lotion, Vitamin C Serum, A.H.A. Botanical Body Soap, Enzyme Cleansing Gel, the Facial Sprays, Silver Powder and more. Nykaa will also be offering moisturisers, face scrubs, eye creams, toners and other skincare products from the celebrity loved brand.

“We are so excited to be launching exclusively with Nykaa in India. The curated selection of brands felt like the perfect retail partnership to introduce our affordable, luxury skincare products to the Indian consumer,” said Joseph Cabasso, Vice President at Mario Badescu Skin Care, Inc.

A Nykaa Spokesperson said, “Mario Badescu is an iconic skin care brand, revered across the globe and we are thrilled to launch it in India only on Nykaa. Our team is tirelessly working on getting the best of beauty and skincare brands for our customers from across the globe, and now with the launch of Mario Badescu, we hope to delight all our skincare aficionados with an effective and accessible range.”