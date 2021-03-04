Bharti Realty adds over 30 retail brands to Worldmark Gurugram

Bharti Realty, the young and vibrant real estate arm of Bharti Enterprises, has upgraded its portfolio of retail brands at Worldmark Gurugram. This speedily emerging go-to lifestyle destination on Golf Course Extension Road, for locals, has reported the hosting of more than 30 retail stores, many of which have been welcomed amidst the pandemic.

Some of the brands are under fit-out and will open soon including Pa Pa Ya, Fat Lulu, Petite Pie Shop, Café Houz, Binge, Café Staywoke, Cest La Vie, Thalaivar and more. The new F&B options will bring in an enhanced experience for visitors.

A few prominent retailers who are already functional at Worldmark Gurugram include – Croma, Modern Bazaar, Imagine, Beliram, Miniso, Floor & Furnishings, Go Gourmet, Crossword, Starbucks, Geetanjali, Babystation, Tarini, Heads Up For Tails and Brother Opticians.

The Walk at Worldmark Gurugram, one of the city’s favorite hubs for curated food, beverages, and a sought-after retail destination, has in virtually no-time attained the stature of a dynamic and bustling centre.

What makes the destination even more exciting is ‘The Food Capital’. The 200-seat food court is the largest of its kind on the Golf-Course Extension Road and brings together some of the most-loved food brands under one roof. The Food Capital has seen many a popular addition to its repertoire of outlets in the last quarter namely, Haldiram, Dominos, Subway, Khan Chacha, Karim’s, Giannis, Dubai Shwarma.

The property is strategically located to be the bustling new centre of commerce, intelligently designed, well equipped with hi-tech facilities and a green commitment with open spaces and a rejuvenating water body. Worldmark Gurugram offers the same brand values and product mix as the hugely successful Worldmark in Aerocity, Delhi-NCR’s newest commercial as well as leisure hub.