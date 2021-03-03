The LYCRA Company to strengthen new stretch lines for private labels of Myntra, Flipkart Fashion

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel industry, and House of Brands, that includes the Private labels of Myntra and Flipkart Fashion, announce their partnership for developing new stretch lines to help deliver durability and improved quality to these garment offerings. The new stretch lines will be used to develop the latest styles and collections for the privately-owned brands by Myntra and Flipkart Fashion like Roadster, HRX, House of Pataudi, Dressberry, Metronaut, Divastri, Adrenex. This partnership will help House of Brands to deliver the exceptional quality of lasting fit and comfort of LYCRA® fiber to its consumers.

Neetu Jotwani, Vice President Sourcing, House of Brands, Flipkart Group said, “LYCRA® fiber is a world-renowned fiber brand and offers a benchmark in quality and innovation in the realm of fashion when used as an ingredient in fabric. Our collaboration with the US-based innovator for the global apparel industry will redefine and enhance our offering, especially in categories like denim, activewear, athleisure, and innerwear.”

As part of this partnership, The LYCRA Company will share marketing and technical insights with House of Brands to develop collections with cutting edge fiber and fabric technology innovations, focused on meeting the consumer’s satisfaction gaps. An online joint-marketing campaign will be launched in 2021, enabling House of Brands to leverage the equity of the LYCRA® fiber brand to appeal to the quality conscious customers. Millions of Myntra and Flipkart Fashion customers across the country will have the chance to experience the fit solution that LYCRA® fiber brings to their shopping. The product range will cover denim and athleisure styles in the first launch.

“The collaboration with House of Brands is a significant milestone to broaden consumer accessibility to garments with a fit solution by LYCRA® fiber. Our goal is to continuously deliver innovative garment solutions to consumers via strong retail collaborators, ultimately enhancing consumer’s preference and affinity to the LYCRA® brand,” said Fabrizio Maggi, South Asia Commercial Director of The LYCRA Company.