Value fashion retail major V-Bazaar forays into grocery segment

Leading value retail chain V-Bazaar has announced its foray into the grocery business as a part of its retail expansion plans.

The 72-store strong retail major has its operations spread across Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The post-pandemic scenario has enticed the company to sell grocery at some of its stores.

“By adding grocery to our current retail fare, we expect an increase in footfalls at our stores,” says Hemant Agarwal, Managing Director, V-Bazaar. “We are trying to be a one-stop solution for the family where they can shop for garments and also buy grocery from our stores,” he adds.

V-Bazaar plans to add grocery in some of all its upcoming stores depending upon their location and size. Currently, their average size of stores is 6,000-8,000 sq ft. The new stores with grocery will have 9,000-10,000 sq ft.

The retail major expects grocery to add a 10-15% increase in its total sales revenue. Currently regarded as one of the largest family owned store chains in North India, V-Bazaar was started by Hemant Agarwal. Agarwal joined the family retail venture in New Delhi and later entered into the business of manufacturing of garments.

About a year ago, when he became the biggest supplier of garments to other retail groups, he decided to try his luck in the retail business and that’s how V-Bazaar came into being.

The retail format offers more than 60,000 products to choose from across Men’s, Women and Kids apparel.