Birkenstock opens its first mono-brand store in Bengaluru

A top new destination launches in the heart of Bengaluru, unveiling the largest Footbed display, to shop comfortable and highly functional footwear of extraordinary quality

Birkenstock, the global German lifestyle brand with a heritage in iconic footwear has launched its first mono-brand store in Bengaluru. Being the inventor of the footbed, Birkenstock is popularly known for its exceptional comfort and high functionality based on a history that can be traced as far back as 1774. The latest opening is the largest yet in Asia, featuring an impressive space of 170 sq. meter’s, over two floors, and is located on the high streets of Indiranagar, nestled within the heart of the city, and following successful recent store launches in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai. All of which offer both classic models and highlights from the latest collection.

Birkenstock’s launch in Bengaluru will unveil the brand’s largest orthopedic display Footbed in Asia. It is the legendary footbed which is the core of every design from the brand. Each element of the footbed serves a purpose to encourage proper foot wellbeing and health which results in a signature style coupled with all day comfort. The “mega” Footbed was made especially in Germany and is a record 3 meters in height and made up of the original Footbed materials.

The brand uses sustainable core materials such as natural cork, natural latex milk and jute. Coupled with the sophisticated crafting process, the materials retain their positive natural qualities thus, ensuring supreme quality of the footwear. The retail concept of Birkenstock, featured in the store, reflects the brand’s close relationship with nature which can be found in the store environment, therefore echoing the core positioning of a high-quality lifestyle label. Birkenstock will initiate a celebratory gratifying shopping experience at the store for all its loyal brand fans as well as the fashion-conscious and casual shoppers, families and tourists with more than 320 different models from Germany’s largest shoe manufacturer.

The traditional company is taking another step forward to strengthen its retail presence in the country and will continue to expand its business by rapidly increasing its footprint across all the key cities in India. Apart from the timeless classics, such as Arizona, Gizeh or Madrid, the product range also features an abundance of trendy materials, colors and styles which are available in all sizes. The collection provided in-store is suitably tailored for Women, Men, and also boasts a dedicated Kids area, hence ensuring it will be a favorite premium lifestyle footwear destination for the entire family.

“Continuing with our strong roll out of stores across India, we are further strengthening the brand presence in the South with our impressive new location in Bengaluru. Our quality products enjoy an abundant consumer appreciation in the country. The launch of the Bengaluru store is a stepping stone to strengthen our presence across India and continue with our growth plan for the year ahead with great conviction”, says Jens Hattab, Regional Managing Director Middle East Africa India at Birkenstock.

The new store is conveniently located on the high streets of Indiranagar, a suburb famous for its shopping and recreational offerings – including a dazzling array of fashion and lifestyle brands for everyone.