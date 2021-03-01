IKEA to increase sourcing of toys from India: Report

Swedish furniture major IKEA, which has a range of over 1,000 products as part of its children’s range, is looking to scale up sourcing of toys from India for its operations in New Delhi, said a top company official.

Besides, IKEA India is also aiming to have around 12 per cent of sales from kids’ range of products in the coming years, as per a report from news agency PTI.

The company, which currently sources only cotton-based soft toys from India, is also exploring to expand in some other categories such as wooden toys, said IKEA India Country Commercial Manager, Kavitha Rao.

IKEA, which has participated in the India Toy Fair, said it is exploring opportunities to partner with several players in the toy segment, which is a big focus area of the company.

When being asked as to whether IKEA is going to increase sourcing of toys from India, Rao told PTI, “Of course, yes. That is one of the main reasons why we are part of the toys fair.”

“Because we could be a large buyer and of course, it is contingent on meeting standards and design thoughts… but we feel that there is a great opportunity for us to come together with some potential suppliers as part of the player as well,” she was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

In India, 80 per cent of the households live with children.

“IKEA has a fairly large range of over 1,000 products as part of its children’s range, which contributes around 6-8 per cent currently, and we aim to reach 10-12 per cent in the near future,” Rao told PTI.

Besides toys, the range covers beds and mattresses specifically made for children, ergonomic storage and seating solutions made for a child, among others.

IKEA said the India Toy Fair would help it connect with new partners and understand the ecosystem here.