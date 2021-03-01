Birkenstock sells majority stake to LVMH backed equity firm, L Catterton

Global lifestyle brand Birkenstock has reached an agreement to sell a majority stake in Birkenstock Group to L Catterton, the largest and most global consumer-focused private equity firm, and its affiliates including Financière Agache, the family investment company of Bernard Arnault. Details of the agreement and the acquisition price are not disclosed due to confidentiality agreements between all parties. The transaction is subject to the usual antitrust audits.

The two brothers Christian and Alex Birkenstock and the management are entering this strategic partnership after carefully examining all options. The expansion of the company’s shareholders is the next logical step for Birkenstock to facilitate further strong growth in future growth markets such as China and India. In Europe and America, Birkenstock will further expand its leading market position by investing in the German sites and expanding production, logistics and sales operations. At the same time the company plans to invest in the further development of its direct-to-consumer business and the expansion of its e-commerce platforms.

The involvement of the new partners marks the latest highlight of a unparalleled success story in the global footwear industry, which started in 2012 with the formation of the Birkenstock Group under the leadership of Oliver Reichert and Markus Bensberg, the first non-family CEOs, and has since brought the company double-digit sales growth every year.

The move comes at a time when the long-established German company is performing better than ever before in its 250-year history. While many companies in the sector have suffered during the COVID-19 crisis, Birkenstock recently reported another record year. In order to accommodate the strong growth, the Birkenstock CEOs recently launched a comprehensive investment offensive that includes expanding production capacity at the world’s largest manufacturing site in Görlitz and strengthening all of the other production sites in Germany.

Oliver Reichert, CEO of Birkenstock Group said, “In L Catterton and Financière Agache we have found not just shareholders, but also partners for achieving our global growth ambitions. They have a great deal of know-how and excellent access to international markets. Both future partners share our growth strategy; for our products to be represented in all international markets and in all channels, while maintaining our long-standing traditions and the unique offer of quality and sustainability “made in Germany”. We enter this partnership with both our traditions as a family business and a commitment to our roots and our employees front-and-centre. Today marks a quantum leap into the next chapter of our success story. However, we can only write this new chapter thanks to the great work and tireless dedication of all our employees.”

Christian and Alex Birkenstock said, “For the next 250 years we need partners sharing the same strategic and long-term vision as the Birkenstock family. In L Catterton and Financière Agache, we have found those partners. They bring both a deep understanding of the details of a manufacturing business that is all about quality and a respect for brands with a long heritage like ours. We look forward to taking the next steps with our partners and carrying our family business into an even brighter future.”

Michael Chu, Co-CEO of L Catterton said, “We look forward to partnering with the exceptional management team and the Birkenstock family, as well as our longtime partner Bernard Arnault in one of the most iconic and well-regarded brands in this industry. We are confident that L Catterton’s unique capabilities and our global platform and network will provide Birkenstock not only with new opportunities, but the resources to support the continued growth in the brand and the business.”

Bernard Arnault said, “Birkenstock was founded nearly 250 years ago and has grown to become one the few iconic brands in the footwear industry. We truly appreciate brands with this long heritage, and accordingly, I am delighted that Financière Agache, my family investment company, will invest in the company alongside L Catterton, with whom we have a longstanding and close partnership. Together we will provide support to the business so it can fully realize its significant growth potential.”