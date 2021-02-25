Hyderabad’s Sarath City Capital Mall uses exciting schemes to draw shoppers

Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad’s largest shopping mall, announced the lucky draw winners of festival shopping contest ‘SHOP & WIN’ at a grand ceremony today at Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur. As part of festival sales the mall announced BMW X1, Benelli Imperiale 400, and other exciting prizes to the customers.

The prizes were handed over to the Lucky winners by Aslam Syed, CEO – Skill Promoters Pvt Ltd. Promoters & Developers, Sarath City Capital Mall in the presence of several Tollywood celebrities and guests.

The Shop & Win had organised between November 07th 2020 to February 14th 2021 wherein the mall visitors had participated positively and got an opportunity winning mind blowing prizes. The winners was super excited of receiving BMW car, Benelli super bikes, cycles & surprising gifts.

Speaking on the occasion, Aslam Syed said, “My heartiest congratulations to the winners of the mega and bumper prizes of the Shop & Win contest. Sarath City Capital Mall has always been on the forefront in when it comes to looking after the interests of our customers be it in terms of brands for shopping, AMB Cinemas for Entertainment or the best of restaurants for dining and much more. We have all leading brands in our mall and we will continue to add more in the coming days for the customers.”