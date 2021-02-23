Select CITYWALK adds 20 plus stores in the past six months

Despite an unprecedented year amid the pandemic Select CITYWALK, one of Delhi’s most admired shopping centres, has upgraded its portfolio of brands to offer a fresh perspective to visitors. In the past six months post the Unlock phase, Select CITYWALK has added more than 20 stores, 4 of which the mall has welcomed in just the past month – Sassy Begum, Harajuku Café, Haagen Dazs (Kiosk) and New Balance. The new stores are expected to bring in an enhanced experience for visitors.

The shopping centre, which has won numerous awards and accolades for the consumer experience it provides, brings a comprehensive portfolio of brands for visitors. This new mix international and domestic retail, experiential and food and beverage brands has made the mall all the more vibrant.

The revival of business post the Unlock phase, as well as movement of the retail industry has allowed brands a chance to explore and present themselves in a new way and the new brands in the mall are showing agility, scalability and automation.

Currently, the mall offers an amalgamation of brands from different categories ranging from Athleisure and Adventure (EA7, Decathlon, Swiss Military) to smart casuals and footwear (New Balance, Brwklyn Brothers, Buggati, Gant, Crocs etc).

It also offers visitor brands like

Digital House – a luxury gadgets store

Ximi Vogue – a Korea-based designer brand that offers fast-fashion products across categories such as beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle

Molton Brown – refined products for hand, body and home care inspired by nature from the very heart of London;

Hamster London and BalloonKraft for gifting purposes.

There are some great places to eat too including the recently launched Malaysian restaurant Jom Jom Malay, authentic Hyderabadi biryani at Sassy Begum. There are also gourmet dates available at Bateel, the ultimate gifting destination. Aside from this there are Harajuku Tokyo Café, Sly Granny, Pita Pit and Häagen-Dazs.

Keeping in mind the needs and requirement of visitors, the shopping centre has focused on categories such as Sports and Fitness, time-honoured footwear craftsmanship, luxury brands from Europe, London, Dubai, beauty and cosmetics, accessories, food and beverage and a lot more.

Speaking on the opening of the new stores at the shopping centre, Yogeshwar Sharma Executive Director & CEO, Select CITYWALK said, “Select CITYWALK remains an unparalleled destination experience for consumers when it comes to an overall retail and food and beverage experience. Adding new brands to the portfolio ensures a fresh perspective for consumers as well. We are delighted to have some marquee International and domestic retail and food and beverage brands for consumers in the past few months. We expect an upswing in business and consumer sentiment as markets revive post the pandemic.”

Adding further Sharma said, “ Select CITYWALK has been Delhi’s most admired shopping centre for the reason that we resonate with brand values and build trust among brand across categories and have faith and confidence in our visitors who always have shown trust on us for providing them with unique shopping experiences”.