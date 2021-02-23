HomeCentre opens first Uttarakhand store in Pacific Mall, Dehradun

HomeCentre, a leading home retailer in India has launched its first Uttarakhand store at Pacific Mall in Dehradun. The brand, which was established in 1995, started off with a single store in Sharjah, UAE. Today, it has 52 stores pan India in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Bangalore.

The brand offers an extensive and impressive range of furniture, modular furniture, home furnishings, home accessories, bed and bath products and kitchenware. Its in-house team of stylists and buyers draw inspiration from global trends to bring coordinated and affordable collections to a wide spectrum of homes ranging from the traditional to the modern.

HomeCentre India has been given the award for the most admired retailer in the home and office improvement category for 3 consecutive years from 2014 to 2016.

Commenting on the successful store launch at Pacific mall, Dehradun, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “We look forward to having a long-lasting association with HomeCentre that has Pan-India presence and caters to a niche consumer base. Our effort behind this partnership is to make Pacific Mall the best shopping destination for the city of Dehradun.”

Sitaram Kumar, Business Head, Home Centre India stated “We at HomeCentre are excited to partner once again with Pacific malls at Dehradun to bring a world of coordinated homeware and décor solutions at affordable prices, to the city. We look forward to welcoming our customers at our new store and say it’s time to ‘Refresh Your Home’.”