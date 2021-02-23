H&M announces Yanira Ramirez as new Country Sales Manager for India as Janne Einola quits

Hennes & Mauritz has announced Yanira Ramirez as the new country sales manager, four months after its India head Janne Einola quit the company.

“Yanira Ramirez takes over as H&M India’s new country sales manager and will be based out of H&M India’s head office in New Delhi,” the company said in a statement.

Ramirez, an 18-year H&M veteran, was previously Global Sales Manager for Fashion & Other Stories. She takes over as H&M India’s new Country Sales Manager and will be based out of H&M India’s head office in New Delhi.

Although a qualified lawyer, Ramirez found her calling in retail 18 years ago when she joined the H&M Group. Originally from Mexico, she started her journey with H&M in the UK as a sales adviser in the store and then moved on to become an Area Manager, post which she became Country HR for H&M UK & IE and then joined the Global Sales & Operations HR team in Sweden.

She strongly believes in developing people and empowering teams to achieve their full potential and the greatest results which has led her to support the company in various roles.

Ramirez joins the India team at a time when H&M India has 50 stores across 25 cities, a newly launched digital loyalty program and a strong online presence on hm.com and Myntra.