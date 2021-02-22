Nexus Malls awarded ‘Dream Employer of the Year’

Nexus Malls has been awarded ‘Dream Employer of the Year’ by Times Ascent at the 10th edition of the World HRD Congress & Awards 2021.

The 29th edition of World HRD Congress awards function was held at Taj Lands End Mumbai on February 16, 2021.

Awards are given to institutions annually for the best HR practices under different categories. This year, the awardees were chosen based on business-related HR sensitivity, communication effectiveness, innovations and change in management within and towards employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eminent jury consists of the best in the industry.

Nexus Malls is a fully-owned subsidiary of global PE major Blackstone Group. It’s Chief Executive Officer is Dalip Sehgal.