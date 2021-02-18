Myntra introduces Unlimited Wellness Leaves for a happier, healthier, productive workforce

Heading into 2021, Myntra has enhanced certain privileges on leaves, to enable its workforce to enjoy the best of both, work and personal life. The pioneering move will enable employees to avail themselves of Unlimited Wellness Leaves and an additional host of other leave options. The enhancement comes in the form of a renewed employee leave structure, designed to correspond strongly with the organization’s people culture, which is based on care and empathy. As such, it encompasses the physical and mental wellbeing of employees, by improving work-life balance, ultimately improving their quality of life.

In line with the company’s constant efforts to ensure the holistic well-being of its employees, Myntra introduces an industry-leading wellness leave policy. All Myntra employees are now entitled to unlimited wellness leaves, that can be availed if one is under the weather. This enhancement in leave policy ensures employees take time off to take care of their well-being without worrying about leave balance.

Myntra also strongly believes in being empathetic to the family needs of its employees and therefore their well-being has always been yet another top priority. Continuing with its efforts in this space, the company has also introduced 14 days of Care Leaves that employees can avail to take care of young children and older parents when they fall sick or need assistance.

In addition to this, wedding leaves now allow for 5 days off, including for those solemnized outside the country, same-sex partner marriages, and civil unions, as Myntra is proud to champion the cause of LGBTQIA+ and this is an important step in this direction. Finally, Vacation days provide employees with an opportunity to avail themselves 24 days leave, to care for family members in need and to travel and spend quality time with them.

Commenting on the revised Leave Policy, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “At Myntra, care and empathy are the guiding principles that shape our people’s practices and policies. Our culture is a true reflection of the dedication and commitment of our employees. It has been our constant endeavour to extend optimal support for the well-being of employees in a holistic way. This step will be yet another pillar of strength, enhancing the scope for employees to take care of their priorities at work and beyond, while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.”

The rest of the existing leaves, including parental (maternity and paternity), adoption leaves which are applicable for even LGBT couples, surrogacy leave, gender reassignment surgery leave, pet adoption leave (pawternity), sabbatical, and others, will continue as per the Myntra’s existing leave policy structure.