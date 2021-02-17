Tata Tele Business Services introduces ‘Smartflo’: An ultra-flexible, advanced Cloud Communication suite

The pandemic situation has accelerated the digital transformation of businesses in India. Technology is transforming the way we work, thanks to exponential digital innovations. Companies have swiveled new digital workplaces to provide remote employees both the right tools and platforms and this has enabled easier collaboration and coordination. Organizations always strive hard to deliver quality and outstanding customer experience. It is important to have the right virtual infrastructure. If connections are cooperative, applications are responsive and network access is fast; they collectively delight the employees and customers’ experience who are engaging in real-time.

In the new normal, business continuity amidst disruption, building an agile, adaptive & resilient enterprise, embracing new models of harnessing technology & talent and participating in marketplaces without boundaries have become key business imperatives. Advanced technology solutions across connectivity, collaboration and cloud are enabling enterprises to achieve these imperatives.

To empower enterprises to have agile, flexible and seamless business communication Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) has introduced Smartflo, a future-ready cloud communication suite that has been innovatively designed to support today’s hybrid work culture. It allows uninterrupted connectivity between all stakeholders, internally within employees and externally with customers and vendors across platforms and touch points.

Smartflo enables businesses to strengthen engagement with customers through seamless communication, anytime and anywhere. It allows business minds to go farther from their cubicles, to work better from anywhere they choose to. The setup is quick with zero installation charges with no capex investment. Smartflo comes with an uptime guarantee of 99.5% backed by TTBS 24X7 managed service capabilities and trust, ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. These solutions appeal equally to a startup as to any small and large enterprise that requires a multi-functional, multi-modal, economical yet technologically advanced cloud communication suite.

Elaborating the Smartflo, Vishal Rally, Senior Vice-President, Product & Marketing, Tata Teleservices said, “Smartflo truly defines our vision of product innovation that empowers enterprises to Do Big. Smartflo is an anytime, anywhere, flexible suite of cloud communication solutions that optimizes connectivity, helps build operational resilience and enables businesses to deliver better customer experiences across channels. Smartflo comes with enterprise-grade security and reliability and combines uninterrupted flow of business communication with intelligent call routing and monitoring. It also offers on-demand scalability, which allows businesses to adapt quickly to changing business conditions.”

TTBS has seen a strong customer interest for Smartflo solutions across industry verticals like BFSI, IT/ITES, Manufacturing, Education, Fintech, Logistics and E-commerce. Smartflo features include intelligent routing of customer calls, voice to text conversion, call sentiment analysis, API integration with all enterprise applications, quality checks through live call barge-ins, on demand scalability without additional capex and in-built security.

Smartflo makes you work smarter and deliver better customer experiences.