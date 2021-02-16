Bangalore Apparel Manufacturers Association to present The Texstyl Show – 4.0 in March 2021

Bangalore Apparel Manufacturers Association (BAMA) is organising the 4th edition of ‘The TEXSTYL Show’ at Radisson Blu, Bengaluru on 2nd and 3rd March 2021.

62 Fabric and Accessories supplier will participate showcasing AW2021 collection. With focus on Men’s Suiting, Shirting and Denim fabrics, this is slated to be one of the most prominent B2B exhibitions in the textile supply domain.

Suppliers from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore will be a part of the show. Close to 1000+ organised manufacturers, brands, exporters, buying houses and stakeholders are expected to visit this event.

BAMA is an alliance of Bengaluru’s top organized manufacturers of fashion apparel. Together this group represents a significant branded manufacturing activity out of this region. Together this group represents GMV of more than Rs 2,000 crore, generating direct and indirect employment for more than 15,000 people and trade spanning all over India.

BAMA’s plan is to affiliate with relevant trade bodies, government entities, big retail corporates and secondary members all over India.

In the past, the association has planned a series of events which members can participate in and benefit from, some of them being Sourcing Fair, Educational and Training Seminars, Campus and Group Placements, Fashion Trade Fair, Grievances Redressal Mechanism, International Trade Fair Trips etc. It’s hoping that this year will prove as fruitful as many in the past.