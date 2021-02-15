January retail inflation declines to 4.06% from 4.59%

Lower food prices, especially those of vegetables and cereals, dragged India’s sequential retail price inflation lower in January 2021.

Sequentially, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which gauges the retail price inflation, declined to 4.06 per cent from 4.59 per cent reported for December 2020.

Besides, the data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that CPI Urban declined to 5.06 per cent in January from 5.19 per cent in December.

The CPI Rural fell to 3.23 per cent last month from 4.07 per cent in December 2020.

As per the data, the Consumer Food Price Index decreased to 1.89 per cent last month from 3.41 per cent in December.

The CFPI readings measure the changes in retail prices of food products.