ILC Group Names Nihit Kumar General Manager & Head – Marketing

ILC Group, has announced the appointment of Nihit Kumar as the General Manager & Head – Marketing. Backed by a full-stack experience of over 15 years in brand strategy, events, promotions, product launch and digital amplification, Kumar’s role will be aimed at implementing a robust marketing strategy to establish a stronger connect with Indian consumers.

In his new role at ILC, Kumar will be responsible for transforming ILC Group’s marketing efforts and deepening consumer connections to propel the brand to newer heights. He will also spearhead the marketing of all projects under the ILC’s Development Management Arm: Propel, a unified solution for shopping centre development and management.

Kumar’s rich and methodical core expertise in marketing and retail development with his only intent of working assiduously to hammer out success will help the organization drive positive momentum.

Prior to this current appointment, he has been a driving force in strategy and marketing for diverse retail and real estate mall developers. Kumar has been associated with organizations such as Shipra Group and DLF Limited in the past. A proud alumnus of Delhi University, Kumar worked with DLF for over eight years. In his last stint, he played an instrumental role in the launch of DLF Mall of India in Noida as well as the re-launch of Cyber Hub in Gurgaon. He was an active Event and Strategy Lead for all the DLF shopping malls comprising DLF Avenue, DLF CyberHub, DLF Mall of India, DLF Promenade, One Horizon and more.

Speaking on the appointment, Rehan Huck, Vice president, ILG Group – Retail said, “We are happy to have Nihit on board with us. His skillset in building and optimizing go-to-market strategy will be integral as ILC Group continues to transform as India’s indisputable player in real estate. I’m certain that his in-depth understanding of the ever-evolving consumer trends will give us a strong foundation for future growth in India.”

Kumar is a man with unparalleled domain knowledge and a compelling trade network. Being an industry veteran, he is known for delivering path-breaking events and curating effective strategies.