Will ensure e-commerce cos follow fair practices: Piyush Goyal

Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal has said that the government is considering clarifications to ensure fair trade practices like making sure e-commerce players work within the regulatory boundaries and do not influence consumer choice.

“There is no change in the e-commerce policy per se. It is very robust, well designed and operating in several sectors in India. However, there are certain complaints from consumers and from small retailers about certain practices of the e-commerce companies, which are under investigation. We have sought certain information, they are being looked into. We are also considering certain clarifications to ensure that the e-Commerce sector works in the true spirit of the law, of the rules that have been laid down,” the minister said at a press conference.

“E-commerce is supposed to provide an agnostic platform so that buyers and sellers can trade with each other. The platform should not become a part of the trading transaction. It should neither be funding it. It should neither be having algorithms which give preference to one or the other,” Goyal added.