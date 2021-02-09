In a year when jewellery sector was hit, Gem Selections increased revenue, launched 2 new stores

In its quest to make premium gems and jewelry accessible across the country, Gem Selections has launched two new stores in one day in 2 different states of the country. The people from the state of Uttarakhand will be able to buy high quality affordable gems and jewelry through the brand’s newly opened store in the mountain region Haldwani. Simultaneously, jewellery and

gemstone lovers in Bangalore have yet another store near them now in Indiranagar.

Expanding its business, Gem Selections opened several premiere flagship stores not only across the country in the regions of Bangalore, Delhi, Mathura, Uttarakhand, and Mysore, but three stores abroad – Australia, US and London during the pandemic. It also implemented some advanced strategies like AI/ML and 3D hologram techniques in all its stores to provide extensive Covid protection and authenticity to all its clients.

With the use of Augmented Reality, the customers can easily view the designs, sitting comfortably and securely at their homes. Additionally, all the social distancing protocols along with proper steps to keep the store disinfected/sanitized and clean will be taken to prevent any probable threat of Covid-19.

Speaking on the reason for the launch of numerous stores in the country in such short span of time, Pankaj Khanna, Founder & MD of Gem Selections, Khanna Gems Private Limited said, “We are a global and India’s biggest gemstone brand and aspire to become the country’s first choice of gems and jewelry across every state. Hence, our expansion is aimed at making Gem Selections easily accessible so that no one has to settle for anything less than the best. Also, we want to make sure that people understand the aesthetics and benefits of buying pure and high-quality gemstones by connecting with us.”

With the positive business figures from the stores across the country, Gem Selections is flourishing both in the offline and online market. These stores are a premiere stop for unique handcrafted gems and jewelry designs along with its other products. Apart from gaining business, the brand further wants to develop people’s inclination towards high quality, authentic gems and jewelry.

Excited about the launch of the new store, Aditi Kumari, Channel Partner, Gem Selections, Indiranagar store said, “We are thrilled to be launching Gem Selections premiere store in Bangalore. The brand already has a well-established brand image in the region, and we expect huge sales in the coming years making it one of the most sought-after gemstones store in the city.”

The two stores will open in premiere locations in Bangalore and Haldwani and the people of will have an easy access to quality certified gemstones and jewelry at affordable prices. The Indian market and economy have begun to function in full swing in most parts of the country and owing to the same, Gem Selections is determined to gain the traction amongst its customers through these new launches.

Bangalore Store: First floor, site no. 3289, 12 th Main HAL 2 nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru – 560008

Haldwani Store: Near Ramleela Ground Unchapul, Lohariyasaal Talla, Unchapul, Haldwani, Nainital, Uttarakhand – 263139