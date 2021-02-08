Inorbit Malls hosts first physical event of the year, 1200 people participate

Inorbit Malls, in association with YouTooCanRun, hosted its first ever marathon run of the year at one of the most recognisable landmarks of Hyderabad, Durgam Cheruvu.

The marathon saw a massive participation of over 1,200 individuals from different walks of life and different age groups. The run was also supported by Nirmaan an NGO that works towards girl chid education.

Motivating every individual in the city, the marathon also witnessed participation by 50-specially abled runners which was a truly inspiring moment. The funds raised at the event will be mobilized towards Girl Child Education.

Supporting this initiative, Inorbit Malls too donated a sum of Rs. 5 lakhs for this noble initiative. It was celebrations galore at Inorbit, as the mall received the prestigious IGBC certificate that was handed over by C Shekar Reddy Chairman, IGBC Hyderabad Chapter.

Inorbit mall team ensured that all safety measures were in place and adhered to. Volunteers put in there best efforts to maintain the International COVID-19 standards for the event. The event was flagged off by some of the special guests. The 10km run was flagged off by Arvind Kumar –IAS -Principal secretary – MA & UD, along with Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO- Inorbit Malls. The 5km run was flagged off by Jayesh Ranjan -IAS – Principal Secretary of the industries and commerce (I&C) and information technology (IT), Departments of the Telangana government

“It is a proud moment for Inorbit malls to host such a successful marathon run on the much admired Durgam Cheruvu Bridge. We would like to thank our partners and government officials for supporting this initiative. Also Inorbit getting IGBC certification is another milestone for us. We hope to continue the trend of delighting our customers with such initiatives,” said, Rajneesh Mahajan.