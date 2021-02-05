Grofers joins hands with leading global health company to launch ‘Deliver Safe Program’

RB (Reckitt Benckiser), a leading global consumer health and hygiene company, in partnership with Grofers, one of India’s leading online grocery retailers, announced the launch of ‘Deliver Safe Program’. RB India, in its collaboration with Grofers, has developed processes and protocols to meet the highest standards of cleaning and disinfection making it a first for the Indian e-commerce industry.

The ‘Deliver Safe Programme’ is built on 3 pillars: Products, Partnership and Protocols. RB will equip the Grofers team with its iconic brands – Dettol, Lizol and Harpic which have been tested by internationally accredited external laboratories and are proven to effectively kill more than 99.9% germs.

Speaking about the program, Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President, RB Hygiene, South Asia, said, “At RB, we exist to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. Our collaboration with Grofers will help ensure a safer & hygienic platform for our online shoppers in these trying times. Our world class disinfectant products are proven to help break the chain of infection.

Commenting on the partnership, Albinder Dhindsa, CEO and Co-founder, Grofers, said, “We at Grofers are committed to building a life-long relationship with our customers, and for that, we are working on every possible measure to ensure their safety. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, safety and hygiene have become key consideration drivers for our customers. While we have already implemented multiple safety measures across operations, with our partnership with Reckitt Benckiser, we are now going a step further to ensure that every part of Grofers experience is safe for our customers and our team members. Our partnership with these iconic brands in hygiene (i.e, Dettol, Lizol & Harpic) will only dial up the confidence of our customers & help them shop with a lot of confidence & a sense of security.”

As part of the initiative, RB India will equip the Grofers team with Dettol Hand Sanitizers, Dettol Disinfectant Spray, Lizol Disinfectant Surface Cleaner and Harpic Toilet Cleaner. Grofers will be sending out app notifications, e mailers, social media messages in addition to a Grofers in-app communication about the program to reassure the consumers about the hygiene protocols followed. Customers will also receive leaflets with their delivery, in sealed and hygienic bags, documenting the safety and hygiene processes undertaken.

Softbank-backed e-grocery firm Grofers is expecting its gross merchandise value (GMV) to grow four times to around Rs 30,000 crore by 2022 and focusing on private label products to drive overall sales growth, a top company official has said.

The company is adding one-two new cities every month to sell groceries and expecting to to expand its services to over 50 cities by June 2021 from 27 at present.