Safexpress launches its 59th ultra-modern Logistics Park in Rajpura

Safexpress, India’s largest supply chain & logistics company, has launched its ultra-modern Logistics Park in Rajpura. This state-of-the-art facility is strategically located on Banur – Tepla Road, National Highway – 205A. On this occasion, senior dignitaries from Safexpress were present to launch the Safexpress Logistics Park at Rajpura. These included S.K Jain, Vice President, Malay Mohan Srivastava, Regional Manager – Punjab, Puneet Sareen, Marketing Manager, Naveen Khurana, Associate Vice President – Business Relationship Management.

Rajpura is a hub for various industries in India, and several well-known brands have their manufacturing plants located here. Being one of the largest industrial hubs of Punjab, Rajpura is a crucial location from supply chain & logistics perspective. Keeping this in mind, Safexpress has established its state-of-the-art Logistics Park at Rajpura. This Logistics Park will serve as a nodal point for supply chain & logistics in the region. This facility is based at a strategic location and has strong connectivity with all Indian states.

Safexpress has made a significant investment to set up this world-class Logistics infrastructure in Rajpura. The development of Safexpress Logistics Park in Rajpura has been done on a land area of over 3.50 lakh square feet. This Logistics Park is enabled with state-of-the-art transhipment and 3PL facilities. It will boost the industrial growth of this region. Supply chain & Logistics has a very crucial role to play in the development of numerous industries spread all over Punjab. Safexpress Logistics Park at Rajpura will help greatly in minimising the infrastructure gaps and serve the supply chain & logistics requirements of the entire Punjab region.

The Logistics Park enables loading & unloading of over 100 vehicles simultaneously, which ensures smooth and uninterrupted movement of goods. Operations at the Logistics Park are highly streamlined, which ensures the country’s fastest transit-time from Rajpura to across India. The Logistics Park has state-of-the-art firefighting equipment and trained manpower to deal with any emergencies. This facility is a perfect mix of nature-friendly initiatives and technology. Safexpress has taken special environment-friendly initiatives at the Logistics Park by investing in rainwater harvesting system, developing a special green zone and using natural sunlight during the daytime to conserve energy. We have developed robust IT systems to increase operational efficiencies and inventory visibility. Located strategically on Banur – Tepla Road, National Highway – 205A the Logistics Park fulfils the warehousing needs of companies located in and around Punjab.