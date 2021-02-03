Nykaa Naturals branches out into a new category, launches hair care range

Nykaa has taken a step torwards giving its consumers a Natural Hair Care Range that not only cares for their mane but also addresses common hair concerns through ingredient led solutions. The new category is called Nykaa Naturals Hair, and includes shampoo and conditioner in two variants – Apple Cider Vinegar & Ginger and Onion & Fenugreek.

Commenting on the new category launch, Reena Chhabra, CEO Nykaa Brands, said, “Over the last year consumers have indulged a lot more in personal and hair care regimes that have been tied to a form of ‘self care’ and wellness. There has been a clear shift towards a demand for products with a focus on Natural ingredients that are safe, gentle yet effective when used. This led us on our journey to create rigorously researched nature-friendly formulas that meet international standards of being free of harmful chemicals. The Nykaa Naturals Hair Care range features ingredient-led solutions, to tackle specific hair concerns while ensuring a healthy mane, from root to the ends.”

The Nykaa Beauty brand is part of Nykaa offering a range of cosmetics, skin and personal care products. Launched in the year 2016, the brand’s vision is to create beauty products for Indian consumers at accessible price points & premium quality. Nykaa Beauty includes Nykaa Cosmetics and Nykaa Naturals.

The parent brand, Nykaa, was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar with a vision of providing a carefully curated range of products for every beauty solution. Derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Nayaka’ meaning one in the spotlight, it rests on three ideals – curation, content and convenience.

Nykaa has an omnichannel model with over 17 million+ monthly active users and 75 stores across India, fulfilling over 1.5 million orders a month.

Since it’s launch Nykaa has expanded its offering to include fashion with the multi-brand ecommerce platform Nykaa Fashion and grooming products for men with Nykaa Man. Additionally, the Nykaa Pro platform caters to all professional beauty needs with special access and offers.