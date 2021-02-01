Delhi allows cinemas to run at 100% seating capacity

Cinema halls, which have been operating with a 50% cap on seating, will run at full capacity from Monday. Delhiites will also be able to use swimming pools. This was allowed in an order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Sunday, which also permits trade exhibitions and opening of stadia for sports events.

While usage of these facilities in full capacity has been allowed due to the drop in Covid-19 cases over the past two months, strict safety norms have also been put in place, apart from the usual Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, like maintaining social distancing, not spitting, sneezing or coughing in the elbow, safe disposal of used masks, etc., according to a TNN report.

Social Distancing Measures