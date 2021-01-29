South Bombay gets a beauty makeover with new Nykaa Luxe store

Nykaa, India’s leading beauty and personal care destination opens its Luxe doors at Churchgate, taking the total count of its offline presence in the country to a milestone of 75 stores. This is Nykaa’s exclusive address in South Mumbai, a market brimming with refined taste in all things beauty and glamour. The launch marks 15 stores in Maharashtra, of which 12 are Mumbai based, and 5 alone are in Luxe formats – making this city one of the key markets for Nykaa.

Located at Sundar Mahal, Marine Drive, Mumbai, the 1100+ sq. ft. Nykaa Luxe offers a wide selection of beauty, skincare and fragrance brands like Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Smashbox, Clinique, M.A.C, Murad, Sulwahsoo, Too Faced, Nykaa Cosmetics, Huda Beauty, Kay Beauty, Versace, Hermes, Giorgio Armani, Bvlgari & more.

With the promise of ‘Your Safety, Our Passion’, Nykaa has implemented a series of safety measures to make every customer’s shopping experience as contactless and safe as possible. This includes regular fumigation and deep cleaning, frequent hand sanitization and temperature checks for all persons before entering the store. Additionally, social distancing is being practiced within stores with a limited number of employees and customers permitted at any given time.

Anchit Nayar, CEO, Nykaa.com, said “This is our first exclusive Nykaa Luxe store in South Mumbai and our 75th store in India. The Southern Mumbai district has a special place for us as it has one of the most discerning clienteles. We are excited to expand our retail footprint and offer a physical experience to the well-versed audience here that is passionate and knowledgeable about the latest beauty trends. In keeping with customer satisfaction and safety norms we have implemented numerous hygiene protocols to safeguard health for everyone.”

Nykaa currently has 75 stores across 34 cities in India.

Store Address- Nykaa Luxe, G-1, Ground floor, Sunder Mahal, 141 N.S Marg, Marine Drive, Mumbai- 4000020