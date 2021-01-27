India’s diversified purchasing patterns: Pepperfry Study

India is a home to a host of languages, cultures, religions and ethnicities. For a country which is celebrated for its diversities, ever wondered if the purchasing patterns are diversified too? Pepperfry, India’s no.1 furniture and home products marketplace, shares some interesting insights into the country’s furniture and décor preferences. While the design choices vary across the country, there is one thing that is common – consumers across India prefer Made-in-India products that have superior quality.

The North East Region (NER), which forms a unique mosaic of cultural landscapes, has an unconventional preference when it comes to home. For instance, while brown is the staple color for furniture and décor in India, the NER consumer prefers white and black coloured furniture and décor items. Around 33 percent of white products and 29 percent of black products from Pepperfry are purchased by this region. Furthermore, this region might soon be declared the most fashionable. Why? Well, recently, the wardrobe purchases from this region have grown 2x in comparison to North, West and South.

Practical and pragmatic, consumers in the East prefer economical and functionally beneficial furniture items. Thus, over 50 percent of purchases from the region are that of engineered wood, in comparison to the rest of the country that prefers sheesham wood. One of the key reasons for opting engineered wood is because it is impervious to weather effects, ideal for a region which is high on humidity.

While South India is known to be the ‘Tech Capital of India’, it is also the ‘Pub Capital of India’, which means the region believes in the ‘work hard, party hard’ motto. This is also reflected in their purchasing patterns; consumers from South have been spending an equal amount purchasing office furniture and bar furniture (especially bar stools). This region also happens to have the highest office and bar furniture purchases as compared to the rest.

Chennai, which is a ‘Gateway to South India’, is the biggest cultural and economic centre down south. The region also houses individuals that happen to be thinking about their homes and ways to refurbish them, all the time. They browse furniture and home décor ever so often, even if they are not in the market to purchase.

The Northern tip which comprises of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, popular for its scenic landscapes, clocks in a considerably high number of tourists. Individuals often travel to this region to cherish its tranquility and serenity. Known for having the most ‘chill’ vibe, consumers here often spend time on their bean bags, thereby, resulting in 2x higher spends on bean bag in comparison to the other regions.

In the Western region of India, niche markets like Kolhapur, Hubli, Belgaum and Goa are seen to invest the most behind home improvements vis-à-vis other markets. Comprising furniture enthusiasts, they project the highest conversion rates, even as compared to the more developed metros.

*Pepperfry is the leading furniture and home products player in India, housing unparalleled data and receiving unequalled traffic on their websites and in their Studios. These behavioural traits and patterns have been mapped through Google Analytics and the purchases made on Pepperfry.com.