Licious announces entry to 7 strategic Tier I & II domestic markets

Licious, one of India’s largest fresh meat, meat products and sea food brands, has kick-started the New Year with an announcement of a strategic expansion to 7 new cities in India. After launching in Jaipur and Coimbatore in Nov-Dec 2020, the Bengaluru-based brand has extended its operations to Vijayawada, Vizag, and Kochi. It is also all set to enter Puducherry and Kolkata, India’s key culinary hub for meat and seafood, by early 2021.

With its foray into these new markets, the brand aims at unlocking the huge business opportunity in the fresh meat and seafood segment, while adding to its roster of 7 existing markets across India.

Licious has become synonymous with a trust-worthy, and hassle-free meat and seafood experience since its launch in 2015. Today, the company delivers more than 1 million orders per month and continues to delight customers with high-quality, fresh and hygienic products.

Elaborating on the expansion strategy, Abhay Hanjura & Vivek Gupta, Co-Founders, Licious said, “We have spent the last five years perfecting our knowledge on meat and seafood ecosystem in India- be it the supply chain, processing methods or consumer preference. Our nuanced understanding gives us the confidence to soar ahead and serve superior quality meats and an unparalleled meaty experience to more Indian consumers.”

Adding on to the comment, the founders also said, “Be it Kolkata and its Kosha Mangsho or Kochi’s Meen Molagita Curry, there are few culinary hubs in the world that can compete with such flavour and fervour. An equally discerning and potent market exists in Jaipur, Coimbatore, Vijayawada, Vizag, and Puducherry – towns that are home to well-heeled residents and expats and cuisines that are pre-dominantly seafood- and meat- based. Despite these factors, meat lovers find it a challenge to source world-class products that deliver on freshness, hygiene, and a standardized experience, consistently. With our superior quality products, we believe Licious will not just raise the bar for quality meats and seafood but uplift the overall culinary experiences in these markets.”

Licious’ entry into these strategic markets, including Tier II cities, highlight the brand’s commitment to elevate an industry which is still 96% unorganised. India’s meat market is valued at $40 billion, with over 73% of the country’s population being meat eaters.

Licious plans to offer its entire range of over 200 SKUs in all their new markets as well. These include fresh cuts like chicken biryani cuts, fish and seafood, cold cuts, ready-to-cook delicacies such as kebabs, and the brand’s signature chicken and prawn spreads in the ready-to-eat category.

A category-first brand backed by technology, the brand’s greatest USP has been superior quality product, which has ensured a consistent repeat order rate of 90% since the brand’s first year of operations. To ensure a coherent product standard and uncompromised customer service, the company owns and controls the entire supply chain. Its farm-to-fork business model had made Licious the first meat and seafood brand from India to be certified with FSSC22000, one of the highest food safety certifications in the world.