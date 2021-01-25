Fashion brand Indya forays into skincare, aims at 20% revenue from the segment in 2 yrs

Women’s fashion brand Indya has forayed into the skincare segment and said it expects 15-20 per cent of its revenue to come from this category in the next 18-24 months. Indya, which is owned by High Street Essentials (HSE) that also runs the FabAlley brand, will introduce 39 SKUs (stock-keeping unit) in the face care category with prices ranging Rs 250-1,450. These products will be available on the brand’s website, exclusive brand stores, and online beauty marketplaces like Nykaa, Purplle, and Myntra.

“The USD, 2.5 billion skincare market, is one of the fastest-growing segments in India. By focusing our resources, robust logistics and marketing, and with our existing two billion-strong loyal customer base, we are aiming to grow this category swiftly,” HSE co-founder Tanvi Malik was quoted by PTI as saying.

From a share point of view, with unique formulations and safe products, 15-20 per cent of brand Indya’s revenue are expected to come from the skincare category in the next 18-24 months, Malik told PTI.

The brand has partnered with a third-party firm to work on both formulations and production, HSE co-founder, Shivani Poddar told PTI.

“With Indya Skin Care we aim to be a brand that is not only affordable and delivers results but also provides a form of self-expression to the millennial Indian woman… With our fashion brands already retailing at all large platforms, we were confident to adopt the same strategy for skincare, too,” she was quoted by PTI as saying.

Indya Skin Care products will be live on Nykaa Beauty, Purplle and Myntra by February 1, 2021 and the segment is expected to become a large business category for the company, she said.