Top 10 global consumer trends: Euromonitor International

Global market research company Euromonitor International reveals the trends that will define consumer behavior and influence business strategies this year in a new report, “Top 10 Global Consumer Trends 2021.” The COVID-19 pandemic created, influenced or accelerated each trend.

In 2021, consumers:

Expect purpose-driven initiatives that support the triple bottom line—people, planet and profits ( Build Back Better ). Nearly 70% of professionals expect consumers to be more concerned about sustainability than before COVID-19.

). Nearly 70% of professionals expect consumers to be more concerned about sustainability than before COVID-19. Desire the ease of on-the-go, impulse and spontaneous occasions and simplicities of pre-pandemic life ( Craving Convenience ).

). Reconnect with nature and turn to open-air venues for leisure and to safely socialize ( Outdoor Oasis ).

). Use digital tools to stay connected at home and to facilitate safer procedures in brick-and-mortar outlets ( Phygital Reality ).

). Gain newfound flexibility, scheduling activities in a non-conventional order to suit individual time demands ( Playing with Time ).

). Distrust media and governments, defying misinformation and putting their needs first ( Restless and Rebellious ). In 2020, 29% of global consumers were actively involved in political and social issues.

). In 2020, 29% of global consumers were actively involved in political and social issues. Demand contactless services, exceptional sanitation standards and products that enhance hygiene and immunity ( Safety Obsessed ).

). Reassess priorities and identities in pursuit of a more fulfilled life and improved mental resilience ( Shaken and Stirred ). Depression and mental health had a moderate or severe impact on 73% of global consumers’ everyday lives last year.

). Depression and mental health had a moderate or severe impact on 73% of global consumers’ everyday lives last year. Budget cautiously and purchase value-added and affordable products and services ( Thoughtful Thrifters ).

). Find a new work-life balance, as remote collaboration redefines the traditional office environment (Workplaces in New Spaces). More than half of global consumers previously had a strict boundary between work or school and personal life.

“2021 will be a pivotal year,” says Alison Angus, head of lifestyles at Euromonitor International. “Tailoring strategies to these emerging consumer trends will empower businesses to endure the unexpected and overcome adversities.”

