MagSon launches Vadodara’s biggest gourmet & frozen food store

Gujarat’s largest gourmet and frozen food chain, MagSon has launched its biggest gourmet food store yet in Vadodara, after launching a big store in Ahmedabad last year. This is MagSon’s second store in Vadodara, the only other one being on Gotri Road.

Located in the Alkapuri area, this store is already a huge hit with global food and world cuisine enthusiasts, organic and healthy food followers, non-vegetarian and frozen food fans, and also expatriates, NRIs and tourists in the city. The paradise of every cheese lover, this store has more varieties of exotic cheese than you will see anywhere else in the city, since MagSon happens to be the widest cheese retailer in Gujarat. In addition to this, the store is also a rare treat for those looking for fresh exotic vegetables and fruits from around the world.

Broadly, the store will provide access to a wide range of gourmet, exotic, frozen and chilled food products from hundreds of popular international and national food brands. MagSon is also providing its customers with niche food offerings in the categories of exotic cheese, organic food, processed foods, imported chocolates and beverages, exotic vegetables and fruits, imported cereals, premium dry fruits and confectionery, and frozen vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

The one-of-a-kind specialty store, which was launched near Christmas 2020 is a one-stop party shop as well thanks to its strategic tie-up with Party Hunterz, a leading Indian name in the party decoration, premium party disposables and balloon bouquets segment.

Consistently recognized and awarded at several Award events for its quality practices, MagSon is redefining modern-day retail with the promise of a class-apart in-store shopping experience and its commitment of ‘Delivering Excellence, Always!’.

MagSon is Gujarat’s largest gourmet and frozen food chain with over 8,000 products and variants stacked in 20 stores that are spread across 9 cities in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Coincidentally, MagSon is also celebrating its 11th anniversary with its flagship sale event ‘MagSon Grand Festive Food Fest’.