Lee, Wrangler to be sold through digitally connected network of online & offline retailers

Ace Turtle, Indiaâ€™s leading omnichannel retail platform company, has reached a definitive agreement with Kontoor Brands to become its licensee for India. The partnership will enable Kontoor Brandsâ€™ portfolio, including LeeÂ®Â and WranglerÂ®, to be sold through a digitally connected network of online retailers and branded brick and mortar stores.

Commenting on the partnership,Â Nitin Chhabra, CEO, Ace Turtle said, “Retail is undergoing a major transformation in India and this year has shown that a strong ecommerce presence is essential. Our new partnership with Kontoor Brands will enable Lee and Wrangler products to reach Indian consumers across all channels. Our experience, expertise and investment into these brands will aim to unlock new opportunities presented by the dynamic Indian e-commerce market.”

Through this partnership, Ace Turtle will launch web stores for bothÂ LeeÂ®Â and WranglerÂ®Â in mid-2021. The brands will also be scaled through online marketplaces, conversational and social commerce. Customers can discover products and place orders through WhatsApp, Chatbots, Instagram and other social channels.

In addition, Ace Turtle is embedding technology within the physical stores where these brands are sold across India. This will include endless aisle (allowing customers to virtually browse and order instantly, and check stock availability in other retail stores and warehouses), click and collect (online orders can be collected from the retail stores), and ship-from-store for online orders and more.

John GearingÂ Vice President & Managing Director, Kontoor Brands Inc., Asia-PacificÂ saidÂ “Lee and Wrangler have operated in India for many years and our partnership with Ace Turtle now enables us to adapt to the changing behaviour of Indian consumers by making our brands increasingly accessible to customers across the country. Weâ€™re excited by the technology-focused opportunities that this partnership presents for the Lee and Wrangler brands to flourish in India.”

Ace Turtle and Kontoor Brands will work closely in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.