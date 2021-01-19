Birkenstock launches ‘1774’ e-commerce experience in India

Birkenstock, the global German lifestyle brand with a heritage in iconic footwear, has launched its e-commerce ‘1774’ in India. Launched originally in January 2019 globally, www.birkenstock.in/1774 showcases the brand’s unique collaborations with fashion’s brightest minds.

The Indian market can now experience the brand’s collaborative collections with world-class fashion revolutionaries like Valentino, Proenza Schouler, Rick Owens and others, that have already created much anticipation in other global markets.

Birkenstock, which can be traced as far back as 1774, is guided by the notion of quality and function in all its actions and across categories. The concept of all-round wellbeing is developed into footwear, sleeping systems and natural cosmetics, increasingly translating the lifestyle vision of the brand heritage.

With more than 4,300 employees worldwide, this traditional, sixth-generation family-run business is also one of the German footwear industry’s biggest employers.

By the early 1970s, Birkenstock had become a global player. Today it has own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Denmark, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Dubai and India. Manufactured in Germany, the sandals are now sold in more than 100 countries on all continents.

The brand’s styles have always been a cult favourite of celebrities, fashion designers and style icons across the globe for decades. It has also earned a strong international base of loyalists due to its outstanding functional comfort offered by the orthopaedic footbed.

This principle is applied in the BIRKENSTOCK 1774 collection – a new, season-less unisex drop that takes the most iconic of the brand’s styles and upgrades them with state of the art manufacturing techniques. The iconic cork footbed is wrapped entirely in soft premium leather, stamped with the 1774 custom seal. An ultra slim leather sole features a unique pattern of PU areas for durability, flexibility and anti-slip. This project is created with a long term view, developing new styles annually, consistently taking manufacturing techniques forward.

Coming soon in 2021, Birkenstock will also introduce to India a very special collection in collaboration with Central Saint Martins (CSM), as part of University of the Arts London (UAL), a world-renowned arts and design college. This unique collaboration with CSM strengthens the brand’s commitment to education with a partnership encompassing research and design.

An exclusive selection of collaborative capsule collections will be available in India exclusively on the new website starting January 22, 2021 with highlights of the Birkenstock 1774 collection launching first.