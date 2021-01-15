Vineet Jain, Chief Operating Officer, V-Mart Retail Ltd

Vineet Jain is responsible for driving company’s mission and strategy.

He is a seasoned and versatile management professional with 24+ years of diversified rich experience mainly in heading Hypermarket, Supermarket Operations and Fashion Business, last few of which he has spent in decision making roles for some of the biggest names in the country.

Future Group where he continues to leave a lasting impression with his distinct achievements and contribution. He is with Retail industry since inception of Modern Retail trade in India. Empowering a team to be able to do the above is his idea of gratification. Vineet has both depth and breadth of leadership and operational experience in the value retailing format, and a customer-centric approach.

In his last stint with Future Group, as CEO – North India. He managed Value Retail formats – Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar & FBB. Working with Future group for more than 18 years he spearheaded annual business worth over INR 6000 crore with a team of more than 8000+ personnel and managing more than 3 million square feet retail area. He is a transformational change leader and has ability to comprehensively interpret priorities and align strategies

In his earlier stints he was instrumental in initial set up of Vishal Retail Ltd as a core member. Also, in his working carrier has worked in manufacturing, Capital & Finance market as well.

Jain is a certified Chartered Accountant from ICAI, Company Secretary from ICSI & Cost Work Accountant from ICWAI. Also an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and did Advanced Management Program from Insead, France.

He speaks English, Hindi & many regional languages.

His support system lies in his wife, Usha and his son, Jayesh who is the ray of light in his life. Amidst his busy schedule, Vineet enjoys reading autobiographies, watching movies and playing chess.