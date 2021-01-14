Kabir Lumba is interim CEO of Lifestyle and Home Centre as Rishi Vasudev quits

Kabir Lumba, CEO-designate and Group Director of Landmark Group, has become the interim CEO of the country’s biggest department store chain Lifestyle and home furnishing stores Home Centre, the company said in a press statement.

This move comes with Rishi Vasudev’s departure as the CEO of the two store chains, exactly a month after the part of the Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate, Landmark Group said it is elevating Lumba to the chairman of its board of directors of Lifestyle International.

“We would like to inform you that Rishi Vasudev – CEO of Lifestyle department stores and Home Centre, has decided to move from the company due to personal reasons,” Lumba wrote in an email to the company’s staff.

Vasudev, a former CEO of Calvin Klein in India, had joined Lifestyle in June 2020 from Flipkart where he was heading the fashion vertical.

Just last month, December 2020, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd, had announced the appointment of Kabir Lumba as Chairman of the Board, effective 1st April 2021. Lumba, who is also CEO designate, Landmark Retail, Middle East, will be taking over the role from Ramanathan Hariharan, who will be retiring on the 31st of March 2021.

Kabir Lumba has been with the Group for over 16 years. He served as Managing Director, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd since 2009 and built it into one of the most respected retail companies in India. In May 2018, he took over as the CEO of Max, Middle East and then became Group Director, Landmark Group with a broad portfolio of responsibilities. Lumba was appointed CEO designate, Landmark Retail, Middle East on 1st December 2020.