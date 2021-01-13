Home Big Grid Designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil launch new store at Pacific Mall, Tagore...

Designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil launch new store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

S&N by , the contemporary occasion wear Indian brand by designer duo opened their third flagship store at The , Tagore Garden, Delhi.The luxurious retail brand has always been popularly known for taking pride in being an ‘Anti-trend’ and ‘India-Proud’ brand.

The store launch reflects the ideologies of brand expansion. S&N is a brand with a young vision for the Global Indians. The collection available at store is primarily menswear & women’s wear, the brand’s offerings include shirts, signature Drape-kurtas, Bandhgalas, Waistcoats, jackets, Sherwanis and a range of accessories.

S&N as a brand is defined by military influences renewed with a festive aesthetic; unique, sartorial design hued in decadent palettes; and a narrative where heritage meets spunk.“We look forward to have such a niche brand in our mall at the very beginning of 2021, and hope our patrons will appreciate and love their exquisite collection” says , Executive Director, of Malls.

