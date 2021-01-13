Designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil launch new store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil, the contemporary occasion wear Indian brand by designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil opened their third flagship store at The Pacific mall, Tagore Garden, Delhi.The luxurious retail brand has always been popularly known for taking pride in being an ‘Anti-trend’ and ‘India-Proud’ brand.

The store launch reflects the ideologies of brand expansion. S&N is a brand with a young vision for the Global Indians. The collection available at store is primarily menswear & women’s wear, the brand’s offerings include shirts, signature Drape-kurtas, Bandhgalas, Waistcoats, jackets, Sherwanis and a range of accessories.

S&N as a brand is defined by military influences renewed with a festive aesthetic; unique, sartorial design hued in decadent palettes; and a narrative where heritage meets spunk.“We look forward to have such a niche brand in our mall at the very beginning of 2021, and hope our patrons will appreciate and love their exquisite collection” says Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group of Malls.