Healthy snack co Timios enters baby food market, launch new ‘Made to Order’ range

Timios, a Bangalore based packaged healthy snack brand for children, enters into the baby food market with the launch of its new category of ‘Made to Order’ Porridge range for infants and toddlers. This new product is designed keeping in mind the nutritional requirements of babies between ages of 6 to 18 months, and is available in 12 variants.

A report by Research and Markets indicates that the global Baby & Infants food market is set to grow from $50Bn in 2017 to $69Bn during 2018-2023. Rising health concerns on overall development of a baby, growing number of malnutrition cases and the need for convenient and portable nutrition for babies are some of the reasons for the increasing demand for baby foods.

Timios porridge range is manufactured in a cleanroom processing unit with the finest ingredients ensuring highest quality of standards and hygiene. A cleanroom unit is typically used in pharmaceutical and scientific research that require a controlled environment with limited exposure to contaminants. Timios is one among the first packaged food companies to introduce cleanroom processing for baby food. The cleanroom used for manufacturing the porridge range is designed to maintain an extremely clean environment that filters dust, airborne organisms and vaporized particles to provide the most hygienic food products. Each product is processed only upon receiving the customer’s order.

In addition to this, all the ingredients used are 100% Organic, USDA and India Organic Certified. These ingredients are further processed using traditional methods where they are sprouted, roasted and ground to retain the nutritional value of the ingredients. From procuring the best in class ingredients, to following certified processing protocols, each stage of production follows extremely high standards and complies with stringent regulations.

Commenting on the new range of porridge, Aswani Chaitanya, CEO and Co-founder, Timios said “Over the last few years, we have noticed that new age parents look for convenience without having to compromise on quality and nutrition provided by traditional weaning foods. With increasing double income households, it’s difficult for parents to make traditional wholesome grain mixes at home. Since most of them don’t have the luxury of time to make it from scratch, they prefer to buy it from trustworthy and clean labels. Timios Porridge is designed with an objective to provide easy and convenient access to traditional baby food produced with utmost focus on quality and hygiene”

He also added “We are in an era where technological advances have completely transformed the food sector in terms of logistics, order tracking and processing. It’s high time we move away from the age old style of distribution where food products get stacked on supermarket shelves for months together and then reach the end customer. Even in the case of baby food, parents have no choice but to choose food products that are manufactured months in advance. In some cases, it’s surprising to note that the baby food might be older than the baby. This was the genesis for the porridge range. We wanted to create products that are made on order, 100% organic and manufactured with the highest quality of standards.”

Hima Bindu, Nutritionist, Co-Founder and Head-Product Development at Timios said “For babies and infants, the freshness of the product is of utmost importance to ensure quality and nutritional value. Through this new category, Timios aims to provide the right nutritional foundation for infants and toddlers.”

Timios porridge range is priced between Rs 160/- to Rs 300/- (200gm) and is available in 12 variants covering age groups 6 Months to 12+ months. Timios Porridge is available to order on Timios website (https://mytimios.com), on their Whatsapp store and on all leading ecommerce platforms.

Timios was founded by brother-sister duo Aswani Chaitanya and Hima Bindu in 2016. It started with an aim to offer age appropriate and healthy snacks for children. Timios products are age appropriate, starting from 6 months to 12 years. (Babies, toddlers and schoolers). Each product is made with natural ingredients and contains zero preservatives.

In the last one year, Timios has served over 1 Lakh customers. Their products are available on their website, online platforms like Amazon, Bigbasket, Firstcry and Flipkart. The company also sells its products in over 350 stores (organic stores and kids/baby stores). In addition to this, Timios has recently launched a Whatsapp store to sell directly to consumers. Over the last six months, Timios has acquired 30,000 new customers. The company receives 700+ orders everyday with 3000 units a day. Timios currently delivers pan India.