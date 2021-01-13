Nykaa Fashion unveils its 1st store in Delhi

Starting the year on a glamorous note, Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform announces its first brick & mortar store at the bustling Ambience Mall, New Delhi. With a variety of labels under one roof, Nykaa Fashion’s first store is here to up your style quotient. Shop from a range of categories- lounge wear, cocktail wear, work wear, accessories, and Indian designs amongst others.

With Nykaa Fashion’s private label brands like RSVP, Twenty Dresses, Mondano and Nykd by Nykaa and a curation of trendy, young Indian labels including Aachho, Lavanya the Label, Kaanchie Nangia and Anokhe Rang, the Nykaa Fashion store should be your go to fashion destination.

Commenting on the launch, Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion, said, “India’s style capital New Delhi is one of the key markets for Nykaa Fashion, making it the perfect choice for our 1st store location. Excited by all the love we have received on our e-commerce portal, it was time we extended the seamless shopping experience in a more personal way, and here we are at Ambience Mall. Nykaa Fashion prides itself in style-led curation and our aim is to offer our customers the perfect mix of on-trend and classic styles from a variety of established, emerging and newly discovered labels at the right price”.

When Nykaa Fashion launched in 2018, it was a breath of fresh air with a focus on premiumization and curation to drive discovery across categories like high street labels, luxury pret, kids wear, loungewear and vocal for local labels. The offline expansion will make the quintessential Nykaa Fashion experience available in an Omni channel format to fashion inclined consumers across the country.

Location: Nykaa Fashion, Ambience Mall, Unit No. A – 23, Ground Floor, 2, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj II, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110070