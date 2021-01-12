How Sebamed is attempting a paradigm shift in India’s personal care market

Sebamed, a reputed German personal care brand with a legacy of 50+ years, has been a world pioneer in pH 5.5 based product portfolio. It has always believed in earning consumers trust with highly efficacious products.

With this ethos, the brand has released a disruptive campaign, ‘Filmstars kee nahi, science kee suno’ (listen to science not filmstars) to demonstrate the superior benefit of Sebamed’s cleansing bar over market leaders in the soap category.

The evidence-based campaign, develops a compelling conversation urging customers to make informed choices and listen to science. The brand has taken the bold step of deciding to convey the truth of the product through its campaign, without any silver coating. Striking the right balance between the bandwagon fallacy and authenticity, the brand is building a connection with its consumers through demonstration-based advertising with an honest approach.

Talking about the company’s future plans, Shashi Ranjan, India Head for Sebamed, said, “At Sebamed we stand for truth and transparency. During these unprecedented times, our wide portfolio of skin and hair care products with unique pH 5.5 benefit offers the new gold standard to the consumers. We remain strategically committed to invest in attracting best talent, creating engaging brand stories and driving rapid distribution expansion across channels.”

Speaking on the campaign, Konark Gaur, India Head of Marketing for Sebamed said, “Consumers today are re-evaluating their brand choices and are looking for brands that deliver on their promise. Sebamed, a brand that stands for honesty & authenticity wants to empower the consumers with the right information so that they can choose the best. We believe that product is always the hero and days of gimmicky advertising are counted.”