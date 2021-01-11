High demand for beauty supplements, immunity boosting foods, fitness equipment online

Snapdeal, one of India’s leading e-commerce marketplace, has released top people’s choices to kick-start their new year habits. To keep with the trend of starting health goals at the beginning of the year, customers have been choosing a range of fitness related products on the value-focused marketplace, which has more than 500,000 registered sellers and 220 million-plus listings.

Some top categories include:

Fitness Equipment and Home gym accessories: The beginning of the year witnessed a rise in orders of accessories like skipping rope priced as low as at Rs 185 to our weight lifting combo sets priced at Rs 11,073. With these, you can set up a mini gym in a corner of your house or even on your balcony. With heavy discounts of upto 75% across all categories of fitness equipments, there has been a steep rise in the sale of these products since the beginning of the year.

Fitness trackers and headphones: Snapdeal observed an upward trend in purchase of fitness bands. Aerizo, M4 and Funkart stays at the top amongst other brands with a whopping share of 60% in the category. The most searched feature in the fitness wrist band category was to measure the steps and calorie count. This year has seen an unexpected rise in the sale of fitness bands. Work from home and workout from home are fuelling a boom in the demand of audio products. In the segment, bluetooth and wireless headphones have seen robust growth over speakers. People are preferring taking long walk over hitting a public gym and hence, headphones have gained much preference.

Beauty supplements: People have realised the simple truth that the road to healthy and a beautiful body starts from within. Fitness and beauty supplements have become an inseparable part of their daily diet, for both men and women. While men are indulging more in soy and whey protein supplements, Snapdeal has seen a trend of women buyers extensively resorting to collagen, green tea and green coffee supplements to maintain healthy body and a glowing face. Plant based collagen powder brands like Oziva and Himalayan Organics are gaining much love from women buyers.

Immunity products: Looking after ones immunity has seldom been of such significance as compared to pre-covid era. The Covid fear has fuelled the surge in demand doubling the sale of immunity boosting foods on the platform. The onset of the contagion has resulted in a multifold spike in the search of the word, ‘immunity booster’ on Snapdeal. Products like Chayawanprash, Vitamin C capsules, and Tulsi drops are getting maximum order especially from cities like Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, and Patna.