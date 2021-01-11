Nykaa brings beauty brand e.l.f. Cosmetics to India

Nykaa, India’s leading omni channel lifestyle retailer, announces the launch of the widely renowned, much-loved beauty brand e.l.f. Cosmetics.

Launched in 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has been known for creating high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skincare products at an extraordinary value. The brand is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

From the early explorer to the trend-obsessed beauty junkie, glam or bare faced, minimalist, maximalist and every look in between, e.l.f. has a product for everyone. Some of its best-selling items include Poreless Putty Primer, 16HR Camo Concealer, SRSLY Satin Lipstick, Bite Size Eyeshadows and the Supers Collection.

Commenting on the launch, aNykaa spokesperson said, “Nykaa always strives to create an inclusive world where individuality as well as uniqueness are celebrated through our consumers’ expressions, versatile cosmetic brands and a never-before-seen experience for our beauty buffs. e.l.f. Cosmetics is a cult beauty brand, that is not only one of the most in-demand brands in India but also one that offers quality products at superb price points and we couldn’t be more thrilled to launch it only at Nykaa.”

Nykaa, which was was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar has a vision of providing a carefully curated range of products for every beauty solution.

The unicorn has now expanded to an omnichannel model with over 5 million+ monthly active users and 74 stores across India, fulfilling over 1.5 million orders a month. Since its launch, Nykaa has expanded its offer to include fashion with the multi-brand ecommerce platform Nykaa Fashion and grooming products for men with Nykaa Man.

Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty added, “We are excited to celebrate the beauty of every eye, lip and face in India. For years, our consumers have been asking us when we will be available in India, and we are proud to bring our products to them with Nykaa. We are also looking forward to reaching new consumers and beauty enthusiasts with our superpowers.”

As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Abroad, it is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence.

e.l.f. Cosmetics will be available only on Nykaa website/ app and in select Nykaa stores.