iD Fresh Food ready to take the coffee market by storm

iD Fresh Food, one of India’s largest fresh food brands, has announced the launch of three unique blends of first-of-its-kind Instant Filter Coffee Liquid. A treat for true connoisseurs, iD Instant Filter Coffee Liquid has been steadily disrupting the non-alcoholic beverage market since its introduction in October 2018. The company is targeting a revenue of Rs 50 crore for 2021-22 , with the unique instant filter coffee blends.

The surge in demand during the lockdown and work-from-home norm to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic inspired the company to create three exceptional blends – Strong, Bold and Intense – of the popular iD Instant Filter Coffee Liquid.

Commenting on the new launch, Musthafa PC, CEO and Co-founder of iD Fresh Food, said, “When we launched the filter coffee liquid two years ago, we were not sure whether consumers would be keen to make the switch from instant coffee powders to ready-to-use liquid in a pouch/sachet. Also, filter coffee aficionados are known to be particular about the process. As a company, we are devoted to freshness. So we ensured that the coffee liquid is made of single-origin coffee and has the right blend of coffee and chicory (80% coffee, 20% chicory), zero sugar, and no preservatives. The consumer response has been phenomenal, especially during the pandemic with more people working from – and drinking coffee at – home. The new blends are designed on the basis of customer feedback to ensure that we are catering to all types of filter-coffee lovers. iD Instant Filter Coffee Liquid is for all those who desire strong, aromatic coffee – the drink that refreshes you and sets things right!”

Funded by Premji Invest, Azim Premji’s investment arm, and Helion Venture Partners, iD has revolutionised the coffee industry, much like the company did with its pioneering products in the idly and dosa batter market. The USP remains 100% natural, home-made style of preparation, without the use of any chemicals, preservatives, synthetic stabilizers, artificial colours, or flavours.

Pavan Kumar BVS, CBO of iD Fresh Food noted, “iD’s authentic instant filter coffee liquid marked the company’s foray into the non-alcoholic beverage market. Within two years, we have managed to carve a niche in the segment not just in the metros, but also in the tier 2 markets. With the new rich and dark instant filter coffee liquid, we will be reaching out to a wider clientele. Given that we are launching at an affordable price point of INR 5, the market opportunity is immense.”

Rahul Gandhi, CMO of iD Fresh Food, further added, “The market dynamics have been changing during the pandemic with a perceptible shift in consumers drinking more coffee at home. We have been witnessing growing demand for certain blends. In these uncertain times, iD wants to help its customers find comfort in their favourite South Indian filter coffee blends – just the way they like it! Meticulously sourced and roasted, the finest coffee beans make the iD Instant Filter Coffee Liquid truly extraordinary. Also, you don’t need any special equipment, culinary skills, or lots of time to make filter coffee now. Can enjoying ‘restaurant like’ filter coffee at home get any more effortless?”

iD Instant Filter Coffee Liquid will be available in retail stores across markets as well as on popular e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, BigBasket, and Supr Daily among others.