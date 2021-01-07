Supertech appoints retail veteran Asma Javed as VP Leasing – Retail & Commercial

In an effort to strengthen its retail team, Supertech Ltd., one of India’s leading real estate companies appointed Ms. Asma Javed, a veteran in Retail, Mall Management, Amusement, Media and Entrepreneurship as AVP Leasing.

She will be responsible for retail and commercial projects of Supertech Ltd.

Javed came on board of Supertech after having worked with renowned real estate companies like M3M, ATS, Omaxe Limited, IPC JLLM, Ansal properties and Logix.

She is adept in managing business operations with focus on top-line and bottom-line performance and has expertise in determining company’s mission and strategic direction as conveyed.

Javed started her career with Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd (API) managing its corporate residential projects. At JLLM, she handled leasing tenant mix for the various malls across the country. During her stint She mapped new markets and carried wide gamut of tasks involve in projects and corporate sales and marketing operations of both residential and commercial properties.

Supertech Limited, India’s leading real estate developer was founded 32 years back in National Capital Region and since then has been scaling new heights by each passing day. Supertech is the pioneer to launch the concept of mixed-use development in India and to come up with high rise constructions in North India.

Asma Javed, VP Leasing – Retail & Commercial, Supertech Ltd. said: “I am excited to embark on a new journey with Supertech Ltd. Supertech has carved a niche among the leading reputed and credible developers in North India and with my experience in leasing several high-end commercial real estate properties, I am confident of steering and augmenting the commercial portfolio of Supertech through my network, skills and experience.”