Moët Hennessy appoints Ipsita Das as Managing Director in India

Moët Hennessy India, a part of leading French conglomerate LVMH – Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, announced the appointment of Ipsita Das as Managing Director, India.

Das is tasked with driving strategic initiatives to grow and strengthen the business of Moët Hennessy brands in the Indian market. Moët Hennessy’s portfolio includes prestigious wines and spirits brands such as Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Belvedere and Chandon.

“These are exciting times, for the Indian market, not just for our award winning Indian product Chandon that we produce in our winery in Nashik, but also for our larger imported portfolio for which India is an emerging market. Besides the established hospitality and retail business, our focus would also be on weddings and the corporate market, as we grow our presence in the subcontinent,” Ipsita Das said.

Das brings over 14 years of experience in multinational organizations as well as technology start-ups where she has held various roles in commercial, operations and general management. An alumni of St. Stephens College Delhi and Indian School of Business, Ms. Das joined Moët Hennessy India as the Commercial Director in 2019, prior to which she worked with Uber, Maersk and Housing.com.

About Moët Hennessy India

Moët Hennessy India Private Limited (MHI) is a subsidiary of Moët Hennessy, part of LVMH – Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s leading luxury group. MHI was incorporated in India on April 1, 2001. The company undertakes import, sales and marketing in India of MH luxury portfolio of wines and spirits, besides running the Chandon winery in Nashik. The company’s international brands that are available in the country today are Ardbeg, Belvedere, Cloudy Bay, Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Moët & Chandon, Ruinart and Veuve Clicquot.