ABFRL is Asia’s ‘Most Sustainable Company’ in textile, apparel & luxury goods industry

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), the powerhouse of fashion and retail sector is positioned as Asia’s `Most Sustainable Company’ and globally ranked 8th in the Textiles, Apparel & Luxury goods Industry for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance in the 2020 edition of S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

The CSA methodology is used, among others, to select the companies for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director of ABFRL said, “We are delighted that ABFRL has been positioned first in Asia and 8th Globally in Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Industry category based on S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2020. These rankings reflect our commitment towards enhancing economic, governance, social, and environmental initiatives at ABFRL. Over the past decade, ABFRL has been a pioneer in driving sustainability to the forefront of the Fashion and Retail Industry. As a responsible Organisation, we aim to provide thought leadership and accelerate the sustainability drive in the industry.”

Edoardo Gai, Managing Director, SAM a part of S&P Global said, “We congratulate Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited for achieving the highest score of all Asian companies in the Textiles, Apparel and Luxury Goods Industry and a global industry rank of eight, based on the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2020. This is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet.”

Every year the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment methodology is used to assess global companies and ranks the companies based on their ESG performance. ABFRL score was reflection of its virtue of vision, continuous efforts, commitment and efficient sustainability work in the areas of the corporate governance & economic, environmental, and social dimensions.