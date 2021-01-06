Personal care brand Arata to use 100% recyclable packaging across products

Personal care brand Arata is the first personal care company in India to use up to 100% recycled and recyclable plastic packaging across its entire product range. The brand uses waste plastic from oceans and landfills across the globe and sanitize, pelletize, melt, and remoulds the plastic into its packaging.

It also doesn’t use any single-use plastic in their secondary packaging, such as plastic bags, shrink wrap, or excessive tape. The labels, too, are printed using food grade, biodegradable ink.

The brand believes in 100% transparency with its consumers, testament to which is the disclosed ingredient lists of product labels on their website, explaining where they come from, what they do, and how each formula is made, so that consumers can make the informed and right choice.

Launched in February 2018, Arata is the first Indian brand to be EWG-certified. It is a community-led lifestyle brand with an entire ecosystem built around the core philosophy of clean formulations, responsible practices, and sustainability. The company was founded by Dhruv Madhok, a former strategy consultant in the US and UAE, and Dhruv Bhasin, a former finance executive in the UK and India.

The digitally native brand has received this certification recently, for its Refreshing Face Wash. The brand’s entire product range has been developed using plant-powered, clean, safe and effective natural ingredients; sourced sustainably, produced ethically, and packaged in upto 100% recycled packaging from ocean and land waste.

All Arata products are completely free from parabens, sulphates, mineral oil, and harmful synthetic preservatives which may pose potential risks to the human neurological, hormonal & reproductive system. Arata is also a Cruelty-Free & Vegan Brand.