V-Mart Retail share rises over 4% after 4 new store launches in UP, Jharkhand

V-Mart Retail share gained over 4% in early trade today after the firm opened four new stores in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2574.35, rising 4.21% against previous close of Rs 2,464 on BSE.

V-Mart Retail share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has gained 53.68% in one year and since the beginning of this year, as per Business Today.

In a month, the share has gained 15.2%. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4,611 crore.

The company opened three in Uttar Pradesh and one in Jharkhand. The company has also closed one store in the state of Odisha.

"This is to inform you that the company has opened four new stores, three in the state of Uttar Pradesh, one in the state of Jharkhand. Further to inform that the Company has also closed one store in the state of Odisha. With this, total number of stores increases to 274 stores," the company said.

Meanwhile, market indices gained for seventh straight session on Thursday, the expiry day for F&O segment, amid mixed global equities. Sensex hit a lifetime high of 47,865 and Nifty touched 14,010 for the first time.