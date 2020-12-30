New age e-tailer, The[Pant]Pro•ject offers custom made pants for men

Ask any man of today his biggest closet must-have, and more likely than not, his reply will be – a perfect pair of well-fitted pants. Ask him how easy it is to find one though, and you are sure to hear tales about how difficult it is, and about how it’s like looking for a needle in a haystack!

Founders Dhruv and Udit Toshniwal hail from a family with over 40 years of experience in the Indian textile export industry. Having worked with some of the largest global brands such as Uniqlo, Massimo Dutti, Marks & Spencer, Levi Strauss & Co, Ralph Lauren, and Hugo Boss; they know what it takes to deliver the highest quality product to consumers. The duo have successfully leveraged this knowledge to launch The[Pant]Pro•ject, which revolutionizes the retail of pants with their laser focus on ‘fit, fabric and functionality’.

The[Pant]Pro•ject, also know in short as [TPP], has thrown out the rulebook and decided to be a direct-to-consumer, online-only brand. The brand offers custom-made pants at similar to off-the-rack prices, which is only possible by cutting out the middlemen and making their bespoke products available directly online.

Their vision is to become the world’s leading new-age ‘E-Tailer’.

Personalisation and customisation are at the core of [TPP]’s offering. The brand has curated an incredible range of premium fabrics that are the best in the world – from luxury wools and linens, to performance poly viscose, power stretch knits and cool, breathable cottons. All their fabrics have a soft and luxurious feel, are machine-washable for easy care, and have stretch for comfort. Their range is curated to include variety of colours and patterns that are sophisticated and stylish, and that can form a core part of your wardrobe.

With an intrinsic understanding that customer comfort is key, the brand offers a choice of fits between Slim, Tapered and Relaxed. Client’s can pick their exact waist size and length, and every pair of pants is made to precise specifications.

The[Pant]Pro•ject goes even further, and offers clients a range of advanced customisations to choose from, with choices to add pleats on the front panel, extended tabs on the waistband, roll-ups on the hem, a button or hook fastening mechanism, and even free monogramming, guaranteeing a unique product that’s made just for you – every single time.

Going hand-in-hand with the perfect product is the brand’s impeccable focus on customer service. [TPP] provides free consultations with their personal stylists before purchase, and also offers free alterations after the purchase of a pair of pants. They want to ensure that you get the perfect fit, and will do whatever it takes to get it right and make their customers elated! And they don’t believe in charging extras, so they offer free shipping too.

An intelligent investment in their pants can see you effortlessly transition between work and play while looking your best, always. With custom-made pants starting at INR 2600 + taxes, [TPP] offers an incredibly attractive value proposition to consumers.

It is The[Pant]Pro•ject’s core belief that fashion is timeless, and it is therefore imperative for a truly sophisticated man’s wardrobe to be functional, comfortable, and never go out of style!