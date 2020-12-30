Nykaa opens 3rd On-Trend outlet in Kerala, in Shobha City Mall

Nykaa, India’s leading beauty and lifestyle omnichannel retailer, has unveiled its first outlet in the cultural capital of Kerala, Thrissur. This launch takes Nykaa On-Trend store count to a total of 3 in Kerala, including Nykaa On-Trend in Thrissur at the Shobha City Mall; Nykaa On-Trend, Lulu International Shopping Mall store, Kochi; and Nykaa Beauty’s exclusive kiosk in Mall of Travancore, Trivandrum.

By opening in Thrissur, the total count of Nykaa On-Trend stores across India has risen to 32.

On the occasion of the launch, Anchit Nayar, CEO – Nykaa Retail, said, “Intrigued by Thrissur’s culture, we are here to introduce our customers to the quintessential Nykaa experience. The Nykaa On-Trend store houses a selection of the best-selling/ trending beauty & skincare products from Nykaa.com and we are elated to now extend this unique offering to Thrissur. Customer satisfaction & safety being paramount, we have also implemented numerous hygiene protocols to safeguard the health of our customers and employees.”

Earlier this year, the Omnichannel lifestyle retailer had completed a secondary placement that facilitated partial exit for its early investors as well as an exit for employee ESOPs. This transaction was led by Boston-based asset management company Fidelity Management & Research Company, LLC, which made an undisclosed investment in the beauty and fashion unicorn.

In March, the company had also raised Rs 166 crores from Steadview Capital through a primary transaction, and which led to a valuation of over $1.2 billion.

Nykaa recorded revenue of Rs 1,860 crore for the year ending March 2020 with EBIDTA of Rs 94 crore.