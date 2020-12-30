Geetanjali Salons expands its presence in Lucknow, inaugurates third store in the city

India’s leading high-street salon chain Geetanjali Salons today unveiled its third store here at Phoenix Palassio Mall, Lucknow amidst the presence of renowned celebrity hair stylist and Managing Director, Geetanjali Salons, Sumit Israni. Sumit along with Priya Khanna, Lucknow’s renowned Makeup Artist and Gaurav Khanna, brought Geetanjali Salons to Lucknow, three years ago.The glitzy event saw the attendance of who’s who of business and fashion industry of LucknowThe USP of the brand is that they personalize international trends for the clients and their stylists are well-acquainted with the fashion across the globe. The 30-year-old brand has a total of 110 outlets spread across India with many more in the pipeline right now. The new store will offer their unique and much-in-demand services by adhering to all the guidelines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring our third salon in Lucknow! The love and response received at our first two stores has been fabulous. Geetanjali Salon has always been a pioneer in the professional hair care and beauty space over the last 30 years. We are continuing to make our mark as India’s best high street salon providing exceptional services. We believe in customization and personalization for our clients, and offer them the best in class services and products,” said Sumit Israni, Managing Director, Geetanjali Salons, Celebrity Hair Stylist.

Actor Pooja Banerjee, Jyotsna and Amar Habibullah (owner of Habibullah Estate), DJ Moni, Kanupriya (owner of HSJ Jewellers), Radhika & Dhruv Halwasiya (owner of Halwasiya properties) and many more were seen promoting the at the event and on social media.

The hair and beauty industry is growing at more than 30 per cent a year and the growth can be attributed to the fact that we as people have become very conscious about our looks. Visiting a high-end salon is not a luxury anymore, everyone visits a salon minimum once a month. The market for men in this space is also growing very fast. Earlier they would just visit a salon for a shave or hair cut, but now they are exposed to global trends and are opting for more services.

Sumit Israni has done hair for Hilary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi, Shahid Kapoor, and many more celebrities. He is an artist looked up to by hairstylists worldwide for his remarkable knowledge, creative cut and color techniques. He is a businessman looked up to for his vehemence for Geetanjali Salon.